P&G tops Street 1Q forecasts

Procter & Gamble Co. (PG) on Tuesday reported fiscal first-quarter earnings of $2.71 billion.
On a per-share basis, the Cincinnati-based company said it had profit of 96 cents. Earnings, adjusted to account for discontinued operations and restructuring costs, were $1.03 per share.
The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 11 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 98 cents per share.
The world's largest consumer products maker posted revenue of $16.52 billion in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $16.45 billion.
P&G shares have climbed nearly 6 percent since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has risen slightly more than 5 percent. The stock has climbed 12 percent in the last 12 months.
