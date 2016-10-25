Under Armour beats Street 3Q forecasts

Under Armour Inc. (UA) on Tuesday reported third-quarter profit of $128.2 million.
The Baltimore-based company said it had net income of 29 cents per share.
The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 20 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 25 cents per share.
The sports apparel company posted revenue of $1.47 billion in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Fourteen analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.45 billion.
Under Armour expects full-year revenue of $4.93 billion.
Under Armour shares have decreased 9 percent since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has increased slightly more than 5 percent.
-----
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on UA at http://www.zacks.com/ap/UA
