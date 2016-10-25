Freeport-McMoRan misses 3Q profit forecasts

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (FCX) on Tuesday reported third-quarter net income of $217 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.
The Phoenix-based company said it had profit of 16 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 13 cents per share.
The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 19 cents per share.
The mining company posted revenue of $3.88 billion in the period, beating Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.86 billion.
Freeport-McMoRan shares have increased 50 percent since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has risen slightly more than 5 percent.
-----
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on FCX at http://www.zacks.com/ap/FCX
Comments