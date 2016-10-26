People who challenged tax foreclosures now face eviction

People who sued Wayne County and several Detroit-area communities last year over tax foreclosures are now being evicted after losing several court cases.
The Detroit News reports (http://detne.ws/2feNBYZ ) 32-year-old Brandy Gutierrez of Lincoln Park was evicted Friday from her home while she was at work. Her attorney, Tarek Baydoun, said she didn't get proper notice related to the eviction order.
Gutierrez is among those who sued the Wayne County Treasurer's Office in December in U.S. District Court to stop their evictions. They say they didn't receive foreclosure notices.
The county sold the homes to suburban communities, including Lincoln Park and Garden City, which resold them to developers to fix up. Treasurer Eric Sabree says his office followed the law and that many homeowners were foreclosed upon when they missed payments.
