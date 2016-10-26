Manufacturer to create 83 jobs at 50,000 square-foot Rock Hill center

One of the nation’s largest manufacturer of curb adapters is slated to bring $4.8 million in investment and create up to 83 new jobs by building a 50,000-square-foot distribution center in Rock Hill.
Crystal Distribution, Inc. will be relocating its existing positions from its operations in Charlotte. The new center will be built in Rock Hill’s SouthCross Corporate Center.
Construction is expected to be finished in early 2017; hiring is expected to begin later next year.
CDI’s center will be a build-to-suit light manufacturing and distribution facility. CDI Chief Financial Officer John Gerold said in a statement that the new facility will increase the company’s manufacturing space by 40 percent.
“From the start, South Carolina, York County and the City of Rock Hill all welcomed us and worked hard to make this project a reality,” said CDI Chief Financial Officer John Gerold in a statement.
“Beacon Partners and their contractors have been fantastic on facility planning, design and project management. Our employees are counting down the days until they move into the new facility ... (It will) allow us to better serve our customers in the eastern U.S. and Canada.”
Curb adapters allow broken or inefficient heating and cooling units to be upgraded on commercial building rooftops.
The Coordinating Council for Economic Development has approved a Set Aside grant of $300,000 to York County to assist with building costs.
South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley and Secretary of Commerce Bobby Hitt both said in a statement that they were looking forward to seeing the company grow in York County.
CDI also has locations in Dallas, Minneapolis and Seattle.
Rock Hill Mayor Doug Echols said the new facility will “bring valuable manufacturing jobs to the area.”
CDI boasts custom manufacturing options, including same and next-day build, with a 98 percent on-time delivery rate.
“I’m confident that CDI will be able to build on their tremendous record of success here in Rock Hill.”
