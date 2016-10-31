Charleston restaurant chain moves corporate headquarters to Charlotte

Charleston restaurant chain and sports bar Wild Wing Cafe is relocating its corporate headquarters to Charlotte this month.
The restaurant’s home base will be at 205 Regency Executive Park, Suite 204, right off Interstate 77 in southwest Charlotte. In a statement Monday morning, the restaurant’s management said the move will allow them to hire an additional 15-20 workers “in several areas of the company.”
The relocation will bring the restaurant chain closer to its owners. Wild Wing Cafe was purchased in 2012 by Axum Capital Partners, a private equity firm based in Charlotte and founded by former Carolina Panthers wide receiver Muhsin Muhammad.
The cafe currently operates 40 locations mostly in the southeast, including three in the Charlotte area. An additional five to 10 locations are expected top open by the end of 2017, management said.
“This move is particularly exciting for us as we continue to broaden our geographic footprint and expand into new markets. Charlotte is a bustling city with a diverse and growing population, a vibrant economy, and a superior transportation network that will enhance our vision for sustained long-term growth and development,” said Tom Lewison, the chain’s CEO.
Wild Wing Cafe opened as a single restaurant in Hilton Head in 1990. With locations now in eight states, Wild Wing Cafe’s menu includes a variety of wings, burgers, salads, wraps and more.
Muhammad, a 14-year NFL veteran, began building Axum in 2008 with Denis Ackah-Yensu, formerly of McColl Partners. Muhammad was still playing football at the time, and would head to business meetings after practice, he’s said.
