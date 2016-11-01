Business

November 1, 2016 10:44 AM

Grain lower, livestock mixed

The Associated Press
CHICAGO

Grain futures were lower Tuesday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade.

Wheat for December delivery was 2.40 cents lower at $4.1360 a bushel; December corn was 5.20 cents lower at $3.4940 bushel; December oats was .20 cent higher at $2.2060 a bushel while November soybeans lost 8.40 cents to $9.9360 a bushel.

Beef higher and pork prices were lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

December live cattle was 1.98 cent higher at $1.0530 a pound; November feeder cattle was 3.80 cents higher at $1.2565 pound; December lean hogs lost .78 cent to $.4718 a pound.

Related content

Business

Comments

Videos

Why are gas stations out of gas? The Colonial Pipeline Spill explained

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos