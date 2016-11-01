Grain lower, livestock mixed

Grain futures were lower Tuesday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade.
Wheat for December delivery was 2.40 cents lower at $4.1360 a bushel; December corn was 5.20 cents lower at $3.4940 bushel; December oats was .20 cent higher at $2.2060 a bushel while November soybeans lost 8.40 cents to $9.9360 a bushel.
Beef higher and pork prices were lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.
December live cattle was 1.98 cent higher at $1.0530 a pound; November feeder cattle was 3.80 cents higher at $1.2565 pound; December lean hogs lost .78 cent to $.4718 a pound.
