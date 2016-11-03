Lancaster company expansion to create 18 jobs, $2 million investment

A wire manufacturer’s expansion is expected to create 18 new jobs and bring $2 million in new capital investment in Lancaster County.
Central Wire, Inc., a stainless and specialty alloy wire manufacturer, is expanding its wire operation at its site on Cedar Pines Lake Road in Lancaster.
Central Wire is adding two welding wire manufacturing lines at the Lancaster site, which allow for stainless, nickel and copper alloy welding wire in multiple packaging configurations.
Work on the expansion is projected to begin in January 2017 and is expected to be completed by the end of the first quarter of 2017, the company said.
Lancaster County believes economic development starts with our existing businesses. Central Wire's decision to invest and grow its Lancaster operation is very much appreciated and demonstrates the county's strength as a location for advanced manufacturers.
Lancaster County Department of Economic Development Director Jamie Gilbert
“This product line expansion will make CWI a big player in welding wire and greatly increase our local manufacturing workforce over time,” said CWI general manager Wesley Grider.
South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley said CWI’s decision to invest further is a “huge win for South Carolina.”
Each time a company is able to expand here,” Haley said in a statement, “it shows that our approach to developing the most competitive business environment possible is working for the people of the state, and that’s a real reason to celebrate.”
