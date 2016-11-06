Egyptian pounds slides further following floatation

1:32 Backyard goats and youngsters show off at Chester goat show Pause

2:39 Wife of murder suspect at Rock Hill hearing: 'I am not scared of him'

0:58 Woman accused of burying dead baby in Rock Hill yard talks to judge

4:42 Rock Hill versus Northwestern highlights

0:24 Fort Mill High School Marching Band performs at South Carolina championships

2:35 Flight 1549 passengers talk about crash landing

0:33 Hartland's Bar in Rock Hill aims to offer neighborhood experience

1:09 SC Gov. Haley at opening of Lash Group in Fort Mill

1:11 Taqueria El Manhattan set to open in Rock Hill