MöllerTech choses Bibb County for $46.3 million plant

Officials say a central Alabama county landed a $46.3 million production plant deal for a German auto supplier.
Al.com (http://bit.ly/2emqITr ) reports that MöllerTech chose Bibb County for the production plant. The company said during a groundbreaking Tuesday that Bibb beat out more than 30 sites in Alabama, Mississippi, Georgia and Tennessee.
MöllerTech plans to have the site in full production by the end of 2019. The 150,000-square-foot plant will employ 220 people and will be MöllerTech's flagship production facility.
The plant will manufacture interior parts for the next generation of Mercedes-Benz sports utility vehicles. The Vance plant will build them as part of its previously announced $1.3 billion expansion.
MöllerTech announced last month it would build its third North American plant in Bibb County. It also has facilities in Elberton, Georgia and Detroit, Michigan.
