Carey Price makes 24 saves, Canadiens beat Red Wings 5-0

Andrew Shaw's best game of the season helped the Montreal Canadiens set a franchise record.
Shaw scored and added two assists to lead the Canadiens to a 5-0 victory over the Detroit Red Wings on Saturday night to extend their winning streak to four games.
The victory was Montreal's 10th at the Bell Centre this season, a club record for consecutive home wins to start a season. The previous record was established in 1953.
"I haven't played great this year," said Shaw, who has six points this season. "I haven't played my game, I've gotten away from that. I'm just trying to keep things easy. Last year I had a terrible start and I didn't start great this year again. It's about learning from those experiences and busting through that wall."
Shaw's goal was his first since Montreal's opener Oct. 13. The third-line winger had his first multipoint game with the Canadiens.
The 25-year-old made it 4-0 in the second period when Alex Galchenyuk's slap shot from the point went off Shaw's left skate and in.
Shaw says he was inspired by his good friend Bryan Bickell, who was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis this week. They were teammates in Chicago, winning two Stanley Cups together.
"A friend, a great guy all around," Shaw said about Bickell, who now plays for the Carolina Hurricanes. "For him to go through this, it's got to be hard. He's a tough kid. He's strong mentally and physically. He's surrounded by great people and they're going to help him through this. I talked to him yesterday and his spirits were good for his situation."
Carey Price did the rest for Montreal, making 25 saves for his second shutout of the season.
Perhaps Price's best stop of the evening came midway through the second period as he snagged Luke Glendening's deflection out of midair. Nine minutes into the third, Price denied Gustav Nyquist on the breakaway to preserve the shutout.
"The way he's playing, he gives us a lot of confidence as a team," coach Michel Therrien said. "He's a true leader. The way he's performing, there are times we have breakdowns and he's there to make the big save."
Phillip Danault, Paul Byron, Shea Weber and Max Pacioretty also scored to help NHL-leading Montreal improve to 13-1-1.
Jimmy Howard gave up five goals on 25 shots for Detroit before being replaced by Petr Mrazek at the start of the third period. Mrazek made 12 saves in relief. The Red Wings dropped to (8-7-1.
"They did a better job in front of our net than we did in front of theirs," Howard said. "They got their sticks on everything and they made a lot of good little plays. They were hounding the puck all night. They showed why they've been playing so great."
NOTES: Galchenyuk had two assists to extend his point streak to four games. Alexander Radulov, with an assist on Weber's goal, also extended his point streak to four games. ... Brian Flynn (upper-body injury) was a late scratch for Montreal. David Desharnais, who was a healthy scratch last game, centered the fourth line in Flynn's absence. ... Red Wings forward Anthony Mantha made his season debut.
UP NEXT:
Detroit: The Red Wings return home to face Tampa Bay on Tuesday night.
Montreal: The Canadiens are at Chicago on Sunday night.
