November 17, 2016 12:16 PM

Spiraling adventure and more: Carowinds working on big changes this fall

By David Thackham

FORT MILL

Carowinds officials say they’re moving “ahead of schedule” in prepping the park for a new County Fair section that will include four new family rides.

As of mid-November, officials say they’re close to finishing demolition of the Southern Sidewinder waterslide along with a nearby game stand in order to make way for the expansion.

Foundation grading is expected to begin next week for the four new rides in County Fair, including Electro-Spin, Zephyr, Rock N’ Roller and Do-Si-Do.

The thrill ride Carolina Cobra is getting a new name and color scheme. It will be called the Flying Cobras, and will be emblazoned with a blue and white color scheme with a stunt plane on each train.

The attraction is designed to “pay tribute to the classic air shows one would see at a Carolina County Fair.”

David Thackham: 803-329-4066, @dthackham

New rides

Here are four vintage rides guests can expect to see at the County Fair portion of Carowinds in spring 2017

▪  Do-Si-Do is a spiraling adventure that will send visitors flying through the air – gliding up, down and around as three giant arms rotate riders in different directions.

▪  Electro-Spin will give riders a sense of being airborne in free-rotating, floorless gondolas while being suspended and flipping upside down up to 63 feet above the ground.

▪  Rock ‘N’ Roller, a staple of any county fair, is a fast-paced circular ride that will send guests round and around, up and down as high-energy music and lighting round out the experience.

▪  Zephyr, a classic family swing ride, will suspend riders as it rotates in a circular, wavelike motion, providing elevated views of the park.

