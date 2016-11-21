London Stock Exchange to acquire Fort Mill-based Mergent

Fort Mill-based Mergent announced Monday it is being acquired by the London Stock Exchange. The deal is expected to be completed by Jan. 31.
Mergent provides data on public and private companies to reference libraries, investors and other clients around the world. It employs about 120 people in the Charlotte area, according to a statement from the company. Mergent was acquired in 2008 by Carousel Capital, a Charlotte private equity firm.
The Mergent business will integrate into LSEG’s Information Services Division, which includes the FTSE Russell. The deal, Mergent said, will allow LSEG to “expand and align” Mergent’s activities to meet the growing demands of its client base.
“The transaction provides Mergent with a fantastic opportunity to develop our global product offerings as part of a leading markets infrastructure group,” Mergent CEO Jonathan Worrall said.
Terms of the deal were not disclosed.
