Ski Apache to delay opening due to lack of snow

A ski resort in southern New Mexico won't be able to open on Thanksgiving due to warm temperatures and minimal precipitation.
KVIA-TV in El Paso, Texas reports (https://goo.gl/M7n4ZV) Ski Apache announced the lack of snow is forcing the Alto, New Mexico resort to delay opening until mid-December.
Ski Apache spokesman Justin Huffmon says the resort tried to make snow, but it hasn't been enough so far.
Officials say Ski Apache boosts Ruidoso's economy by helping it attract more than 130,000 visitors.
The lack of snow is forcing some to cancel reservations.
