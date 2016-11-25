13 detained in China over deadly construction collapse

0:30 Paroled Chester man looks forward to Thanksgiving with family after 43 years Pause

2:09 Defendant who shot and killed friend in Rock Hill apologizes in court

1:17 Flint Hill Baptist Church hosts The Compassion Experience

1:04 Video: junior kicker is South Pointe's secret weapon in quest for third straight football state title

2:02 Sea turtles hatch in Myrtle Beach area

2:10 Chester man imprisoned for murder released on parole after 43 years

2:35 Flight 1549 passengers talk about crash landing

0:33 Hartland's Bar in Rock Hill aims to offer neighborhood experience

1:09 SC Gov. Haley at opening of Lash Group in Fort Mill