Shoppers flock to stores to snatch up Black Friday deals

Shoppers are streaming to stores around North Dakota as the holiday shopping season kicks off.
Black Friday, the day after Thanksgiving, vies with the Saturday before Christmas as the biggest sales day.
For many shoppers, the season gets underway a little earlier. Many flocked to stores on Thanksgiving night to snatch up deals.
The Best Buy store in Minot was one that opened its doors Thursday night. Shopper Bryan Lampman told KXMC-TV that it bothers him a little that stores open on the holiday, but since his family wasn't around it was nice to get out and do something.
