Rock Hill’s PMC names new chief operating officer

Piedmont Medical Center in Rock Hill has a new chief operating officer.
Jim Riley, who has more than 20 years of health-care experience in large for-profit and non-profit integrated systems, has been named to the job, the hospital announced Monday morning.
Riley will serve under the leadership of Brad Talbert, chief executive officer.
Riley has been with Tenet, owner of the Rock Hill hospital, since 1999 when he joined the staff at East Cooper Medical Center in Mount Pleasant. He started his career in health care in 1992 as an emergency department nurse after a 15-year career in law enforcement with the New York City Police Department.
His roles with Tenet have included risk manager and safety officer, compliance officer and interim chief nursing officer. Most recently, he has served as the Carolina market compliance officer serving East Cooper, Coastal Carolina Hospital, Hilton Head Hospital and Piedmont Medical Center.
