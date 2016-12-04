AP source: Holliday, Yanks agree to $13M, 1-year contract

A person familiar with the negotiations says free agent outfielder Matt Holliday and the New York Yankees have agreed to a $13 million, one-year contract.
The person spoke on condition of anonymity Sunday night because the agreement had not yet been announced.
Holliday, who turns 37 next month, fits into the Yankees strategy of signing veterans to short-term deals while pivoting toward a youth movement.
A seven-time All-Star, Holliday was drafted by Colorado in 1998, traded to Oakland after the 2008 season and then dealt to St. Louis the following July. He hit .246 with 20 homers and 62 RBIs in 110 games this year, missing substantial time after his left thumb was broken when he was hit by a pitch on Aug. 11.
Holliday became a free agent when St. Louis declined his $17 million option.
