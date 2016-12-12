Cargill moves forward on plans for $19M Michigan plant

Agribusiness giant Cargill Inc. is moving forward on plans for a new $19 million animal feed plant in Michigan.
The Argus-Press of Owosso reports (http://bit.ly/2hEp3FZ ) a groundbreaking took place last week on the project in the site in the Shiawassee County community of Owosso. The 75,000-square-foot custom feed manufacturing facility is expected to prompt hiring of eight employees to start.
The Michigan Strategic Fund earlier this year approved a nearly $2.8 million tax capture for the City of Owosso Brownfield Redevelopment Authority to make infrastructure improvements, including a new public roadway and a new water main service line.
