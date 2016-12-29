Wednesday's Sports in Brief

1:45 Fort Mill couple blessed with a daughter from thousands of miles away Pause

2:09 Defendant who shot and killed friend in Rock Hill apologizes in court

1:25 Fort Mill's downtown comes alive with annual Christmas parade

2:13 Video: Bret McCormick on Clover football coaching vacancy

2:35 Flight 1549 passengers talk about crash landing

0:33 Hartland's Bar in Rock Hill aims to offer neighborhood experience

1:09 SC Gov. Haley at opening of Lash Group in Fort Mill

1:11 Taqueria El Manhattan set to open in Rock Hill

0:25 Rock Hill man wins $1,000 in H&R Block contest