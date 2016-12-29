What happens to worn facemasks? This SC company reconditions many of them

William Miley will watch the College Football Playoff with a different eye than most folks, looking first at the facemasks.
His company in Anderson – Red Zone Reconditioning – recently returned 80 facemasks to the Clemson University team for its second straight playoff appearance. Clemson has been a regular client for Miley’s young company, joining dozens of teams from youth leagues to the pros that look to Red Zone to reinforce, reshape and redress damaged and worn facemasks.
The advantages for the teams are savings and a quick turnaround. New facemasks can cost from $40 to $150, depending on the construction and style. Miley said Red Zone can strip, test, repair and repaint a mask for $15 and return it to the team in seven to 10 days.
All football facemasks are subject to safety standards established by the National Operating Committee on Standards for Athletic Equipment, a group comprised principally of representatives from pediatrics, sports medicine and athletics training and equipment. Miley said Red Zone tries to go the extra mile to assure the masks are top quality.
“With all the safety issues out there,” he said, “we want to make sure we do it right.”
For example, the athletics equipment standards committee requires that 3 percent of all facemasks be tested during reconditioning, he said. Red Zone tests at least 5 percent. Miley estimated that of 100 facemasks, five to 10 are rejected.
“There are some rules we need to follow. Having built my company on integrity, we don’t want to send back any facemask with its integrity compromised,” he said. “We inspect for spreads, bends and weld breaks.”
There are 150 mask styles, but the process for reconditioning is the same for all – stripped to bare metal, tested, repaired and then repainted.
Coloring has become significant with teams using extensive uniform options and bolder colors. For this season, Red Zone created a custom powder blue for the University of North Carolina. Chrome was popular for a while, but teams such as Virginia Tech gravitated to a nickel plate look.
“The feedback has been incredible,” Miley said. “It inspires us to think outside the box.”
Initially, Miley partnered to start a reconditioning company based in Pendleton. Three years ago, he broke off to start a new venture. Red Zone needed clients, and so Miley called Notre Dame and explained the potential savings. “Honestly, we picked up the phone and called and told them what we would be able to do,” he said. “That we would return their facemasks as good as new, if not better.”
With Notre Dame on board, building a client base became relatively simple. A lifelong Clemson fan with deep ties in the community going back to grade school, Miley said he built the company through his relationships with equipment managers and coaches.
Business is briskest from April through August, after college spring practice and before the new season. Clemson sends between 300 and 400 facemasks, then 60 to 100 periodically during the season. Besides Clemson and Furman locally, Red Zone works with college teams as far away as Baylor and California.
Additionally, Red Zone handles work for local high school and youth teams, and pros in Atlanta, Jacksonville, Miami and Houston. Recently, the company shipped 300 masks to San Antonio for the U.S. Army High School All-American Game.
When linebacker Ben Boulware busts a helmet and Clemson posts a picture on social media, Red Zone usually gets a tag, so it becomes “a badge of honor,” said Miley.
“To continue to be part of Clemson is very exciting for me,” he said. “Clemson is in my blood. It’s exciting for my successes, that we’re keeping everybody safe as well as looking good.”
Comments