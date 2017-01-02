The Latest: Woman faces more accusations in stadium protest

1:40 Mini 'choo-choo' in York draws crowds for annual tradition Pause

2:01 South Carolina residents will automatically live in North Carolina as of Jan. 1

1:06 Trump supporters at Fletcher, NC rally

3:46 'He's reloading': 911 call from Emanuel AME after Dylann Roof shot 9 parishioners

1:53 Tennessee wildfires damaged more than 100 homes, buildings, say officials

1:53 911 call from domestic incident involving S.C. legislator Chris Corley

1:23 Dylann Roof target practice

0:40 Thai Fusion opens in Lake Wylie

1:02 Nikki Haley's last Christmas open house as governor