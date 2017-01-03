Rock Hill repair shop gets honor; Comporium announces 2 promotions

A Rock Hill repair and collision service center received a nationwide award for performance.
Kenny and Brittany Davenport from Davenport Auto Repair and Collision Center took home the American Towman ACE Award in November after receiving praise for their efficiency and reliability.
The ACE Award is presented by American Towman magazine, a trade publication serving emergency road service professionals.
ACE recipients rank in the top one percent of the towing industry’s service providers.
Comporium promotes 2, hires 1
Comporium announced this week that Matthew Scott will joining the marketing team as creative director, while Shaun Barnes and Adam Dudak both will be promoted to new positions.
Scott will be responsible for the production of all sales and advertising content by the way of print, video, digital and other channels of communication.
Scott is a graduate of Savannah College of Art and Design, with a bachelor of arts, specializing in graphic design. He is a member of The American Institute of Graphic Arts and a member of The American Advertising Federation.
Barnes was promoted to director, external relations, where he will create and manage relationships with the communities served by Comporium through partnerships with businesses and organizations.
A resident of York, Barnes is a graduate of Clemson University with a bachelor’s degree in psychology.
Dudak was promoted to information technology director, infrastructure, where he will oversee the management of information security, data storage and Comporium’s corporate network.
A resident of Rock Hill, Dudak is a member of the Infragard Association and of ARMA International, the Association of Records Managers and Administrators.
Lancaster school will host field day
The Carolina Construction School in Lancaster will hold a construction field day this month.
The event will allow people to see on-site equipment demonstrations of trucks, and test skills on the dozer simulator.
The event will be from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday. . For more information, call (803) 286-5553.
David Thackham: 803-329-4066, @dthackham
