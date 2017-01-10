Business

Feds: Ex-UN official's relatives indicted in bribe scheme

The Associated Press
NEW YORK

Federal prosecutors in New York have charged two relatives of former U.N. Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon (bahn kee-moon) with plotting to bribe a Middle East official to influence the $800 million sale of a building complex in Vietnam.

The relatives were named in an indictment unsealed in Manhattan federal court Tuesday. One of those charged was identified as Manhattan commercial real estate broker Joo Hyun Bahn, Ban's nephew. He also is known as Dennis Bahn and was released on $250,000 bail.

Defense lawyer Julia Gatto says her client was cooperative after his arrest.

Bahn's father, Ban Ki Sang, also was charged but hasn't been arrested.

The indictment says the pair plotted to induce a foreign official to try to persuade his country's sovereign wealth fund to rescue the real estate deal.

