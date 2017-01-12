Reports: Lowe’s to announce layoffs as it changes store staffing model

1:44 Clover youth, 17, charged in 2015 arson spree "would take it all back if I could" Pause

6:03 Billy Graham: 'God's Ambassador'

1:43 Long-time Chester County 'visionary' and Cyclones fan laid to rest

3:46 'He's reloading': 911 call from Emanuel AME after Dylann Roof shot 9 parishioners

0:59 Fort Mill's only dog park holding an open house Jan. 14.

1:21 Frozen in Fort Mill and loving it

1:53 Tennessee wildfires damaged more than 100 homes, buildings, say officials

1:06 Trump supporters at Fletcher, NC rally

0:37 Customer finds swastikas on the soles of his shoes