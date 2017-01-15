Davos forum chief: 'It's important to listen' to populists

President and Founder of the World Economic Forum, Klaus Schwab, gestures as he speaks during an interview with The Associated Press in Davos, Switzerland, Sunday Jan. 15, 2017. Business and world leaders are gathering for the annual meeting in Davos.
Michel Euler
AP Photo
President and Founder of the World Economic Forum, Klaus Schwab, pauses as he speaks during an interview with The Associated Press in Davos, Switzerland, Sunday Jan. 15, 2017. Business and world leaders are gathering for the annual meeting in Davos.
Michel Euler
AP Photo
President and Founder of the World Economic Forum, Klaus Schwab, gestures as he speaks during an interview with The Associated Press in Davos, Switzerland, Sunday Jan. 15, 2017. Business and world leaders are gathering for the annual meeting in Davos.
Michel Euler
AP Photo
President and Founder of the World Economic Forum ,Klaus Schwab, gestures as he speaks during an interview with The Associated Press in Davos, Switzerland, Sunday Jan. 15, 2017. Business and world leaders are gathering for the annual meeting in Davos.
Michel Euler
AP Photo
A staff member adjusts a giant screen at the congress center where the annual meeting, World Economic Forum, will take place in Davos, Switzerland, Sunday Jan. 15, 2017. Business and world leaders are gathering for the annual meeting in Davos.
Michel Euler
AP Photo
A worker uses a snow blower to clear the area in front of the congress center where the annual meeting, World Economic Forum, will take place in Davos, Switzerland, Sunday Jan. 15, 2017. Business and world leaders are gathering for the annual meeting in Davos.
Michel Euler
AP Photo
A municipality worker uses a snow blower to clear the area in front of the congress center where the annual meeting, World Economic Forum, will take place in Davos, Switzerland, Sunday Jan. 15, 2017. Business and world leaders are gathering for the annual meeting in Davos.
Michel Euler
AP Photo
Staff members are briefed at the congress center where the annual meeting, World Economic Forum, will take place in Davos, Switzerland, Sunday Jan. 15, 2017. Business and world leaders are gathering for the annual meeting in Davos.
Michel Euler
AP Photo
Swiss police officers walk inside the area of the congress center where the annual meeting. World Economic Forum, will take place in Davos, Switzerland, Sunday Jan. 15, 2017. Business and world leaders are gathering for the annual meeting in Davos.
Michel Euler
AP Photo
A man walks past the congress center with his skies where the annual meeting, World Economic Forum, will take place in Davos, Switzerland, Sunday Jan. 15, 2017. Business and world leaders are gathering for the annual meeting in Davos.
Michel Euler
AP Photo
President and Founder of the World Economic Forum, Klaus Schwab, gestures as he speaks during an interview with The Associated Press in Davos, Switzerland, Sunday Jan. 15, 2017. Business and world leaders are gathering for the annual meeting in Davos.
Michel Euler
AP Photo
Comments