In the dark: Major power outage hits Amsterdam

1:53 Tennessee wildfires damaged more than 100 homes, buildings, say officials Pause

1:34 5 Cubans turn themselves in at U.S.-Mexico border

1:02 Nikki Haley's last Christmas open house as governor

1:52 'No specific credible threat' known ahead of inauguration

1:19 VIDEO: New Clover football coach Brian Lane knows he's in the right place

2:26 How do you prevent suicide? Photo responses urge supporting those who are struggling

2:35 Flight 1549 passengers talk about crash landing

0:33 Hartland's Bar in Rock Hill aims to offer neighborhood experience

1:09 SC Gov. Haley at opening of Lash Group in Fort Mill