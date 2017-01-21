Business

January 21, 2017 10:46 AM

Trial ordered for man accused of running prostitution ring

The Associated Press
JOHNSTOWN, Pa.

A Pennsylvania man accused of running a prostitution ring out of a hotel and paying the women with heroin as well as money has been ordered to stand trial.

The (Johnstown) Tribune-Democrat (http://bit.ly/2jGBh5j ) reports that 36-year-old Barshay Dunbar, of Johnstown, was returned to prison after a preliminary hearing Thursday in Cambria County on drug, promoting prostitution and human trafficking charges.

Police alleged that Dunbar promoted prostitution on a website depicting younger women using names suggesting they were young teens.

A woman testified that she was usually paid in food or heroin, never receiving more than $5 or $10 in cash per encounter.

Dunbar's attorney unsuccessfully sought dismissal of most of the charges, arguing that his client wasn't forcing the women to participate.

