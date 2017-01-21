Trial ordered for man accused of running prostitution ring

A Pennsylvania man accused of running a prostitution ring out of a hotel and paying the women with heroin as well as money has been ordered to stand trial.
The (Johnstown) Tribune-Democrat (http://bit.ly/2jGBh5j ) reports that 36-year-old Barshay Dunbar, of Johnstown, was returned to prison after a preliminary hearing Thursday in Cambria County on drug, promoting prostitution and human trafficking charges.
Police alleged that Dunbar promoted prostitution on a website depicting younger women using names suggesting they were young teens.
A woman testified that she was usually paid in food or heroin, never receiving more than $5 or $10 in cash per encounter.
Dunbar's attorney unsuccessfully sought dismissal of most of the charges, arguing that his client wasn't forcing the women to participate.
