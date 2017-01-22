Consultant raises concerns about Alaska gas project

0:22 Fort Mill, Lake Wylie area residents attend Women's March on Charlotte Pause

3:07 You saw the crowds. Here are the voices of the Women's March

1:00 Women's marches pop up all over the U.S.

2:13 Obama: healthcare repeal 'huge disservice to the American people'

1:42 How USC land purchases affect Columbia community outside university

1:53 Tennessee wildfires damaged more than 100 homes, buildings, say officials

2:36 Video: relive Winthrop's 76-73 basketball win over Asheville

1:33 How to respond if you receive a robocall

1:08 Carowinds begins installing 'Electro-Spin' ride in Fort Mill