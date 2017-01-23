Mooresville-based Lowe’s names new chief marketing officer

Mooresville-based Lowe’s Cos. on Monday morning named Jocelyn Wong as its new chief marketing officer, effective immediately. Wong succeeds Marci Grebstein, who Lowe’s said has left the company.
Wong most recent served as the home improvement retailer’s general merchandising manager for the seasonal business, Lowe’s said in a statement. Prior to joining Lowe’s in September 2015, Wong was chief marketing officer at Matthews-based Family Dollar.
In her new role, Wong will oversee a slew of marketing-related responsibilities including customer communications strategy, content strategy, customer relationship management, advertising and media, Lowe’s said.
Wong will report to Micheal McDermott, the company’s chief customer officer.
“We are confident that Jocelyn’s breadth of experience in developing marketing and merchandising strategies will further deepen Lowe’s connection with customers,” McDermott said.
Wong’s appointment comes amid other recent staffing changes at Lowe’s.
Last week, the company announced that Marshall Croom will become its new chief financial officer in March following the retirement of Bob Hull. Also last week, Lowe’s laid off about 2,400 full-time workers nationwide as part of a major staffing overhaul.
