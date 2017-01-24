Trump admin orders EPA contract freeze and media blackout

3:46 'He's reloading': 911 call from Emanuel AME after Dylann Roof shot 9 parishioners Pause

1:48 What it's like approaching Pluto - NASA releases breathtaking video

1:34 5 Cubans turn themselves in at U.S.-Mexico border

4:15 Gov. Henry McMaster sworn in to lead Palmetto State

0:22 Fort Mill, Lake Wylie area residents attend Women's March on Charlotte

1:20 Rock Hill man pleads guilty in 2015 crime spree; prosecutors say he shot wrong man

1:06 Trump supporters at Fletcher, NC rally

2:09 Defendant who shot and killed friend in Rock Hill apologizes in court

1:05 File video: Chester County official explains how they found foster homes for 116 dogs rescued from puppy mill