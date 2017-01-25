Car dealers' group centennial in New Orleans

The National Automobile Dealers Association is celebrating its centennial in New Orleans.
The trade group was founded in 1917. Its four-day convention opens Thursday at the Morial Convention Center.
A news release says the group expects 23,000 attendees, including car dealers from 36 countries, with 600 companies exhibiting.
Dealers and their managers will attend franchise meetings and workshops and can shop the expo floor.
This is the group's 12th convention in New Orleans since 1973. It last met in New Orleans three years ago.
Its centennial celebration includes a party Thursday at Mardi Gras World.
Comments