Florida state workers getting sign-up discount

Florida state employees who want to enroll in the state's popular pre-paid tuition program are going to get a small break this year.
State workers will get a $25 discount on the application fee if they enroll during this year's open enrollment period. The application fee is normally $50.
Chief Financial Officer Jeff Atwater is sending an email in January to state workers with promotional code activation instructions that allow state workers to receive the discount.
The Florida Prepaid College Board offers pre-paid college plans that allow families to prepay the future cost of college tuition and dormitory housing. During open enrollment parents can sign up to purchase one of six different plans.
