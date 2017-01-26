JetBlue beats 4Q profit forecasts

JetBlue Airways Corp. (JBLU) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $172 million.
The New York-based company said it had profit of 50 cents per share.
The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 49 cents per share.
The airline posted revenue of $1.64 billion in the period, which matched Street forecasts.
For the year, the company reported profit of $759 million, or $2.22 per share. Revenue was reported as $6.63 billion.
JetBlue shares have declined roughly 3 percent since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed almost 1 percent in the last 12 months.
