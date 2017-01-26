Manufacturer to invest $13M, bring 130 new jobs to York County

A manufacturer of non-woven industrial fabrics will build a 150,000-square-foot facility in Fort Mill’s Lakemont Business Park.
Oxco, Inc., a Charlotte-based light manufacturer, will move its operations to Fort Mill over the next year, with plans to hire for 130 new positions by the second quarter of 2018.
The company says its project is expected to bring approximately $13 million in new capital investment.
Those interested in applying for jobs are asked to visit the company's career page online.
“Given our company's success and growth in recent years, and therefore our need for a larger facility, we're delighted to be planning for a move to York County,” said Oxco President C.T. Chu in a statement sent Thursday by the S.C. Department of Commerce. “The attractive incentives offered by the county and state, and the convenient location with access to Interstate 77 for our employees, distributors and customers alike, made the move an easy decision."
York County Council Chairman Britt Blackwell said the county was “thrilled” for the move.
“We congratulate them on the construction of their new facility here,” Blackwell said. “The jobs this investment will create are great news for both our community and our state."
