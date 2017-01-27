Former dealership owner sentenced for lying to bank

1:34 Rock Hill parents of murder victim talk about how he tried to save his killer Pause

1:48 Video highlights: Winthrop holds off Gardner-Webb with last-second block

1:25 Latino barber tries to reconcile immigrant roots and a Trump presidency

1:50 Former NBA player gives talks on the dangers of heroin abuse in Myrtle Beach

1:53 Tennessee wildfires damaged more than 100 homes, buildings, say officials

2:09 Defendant who shot and killed friend in Rock Hill apologizes in court

1:58 Girls in York, Chester, Lancaster counties run for their lives

3:48 Will Muschamp's final thoughts ahead of Birmingham Bowl

3:46 'He's reloading': 911 call from Emanuel AME after Dylann Roof shot 9 parishioners