Shares in Asia fall on uncertainty over US immigration flap

1:44 Fort Mill Cub Scouts use 'unique opportunity' to learn sportsmanship Pause

2:11 York County Courthouse opens amid Confederate flag controversy

1:55 "If I didn't have insurance I would either be banktrupt or dead," says cancer survivor

3:46 'He's reloading': 911 call from Emanuel AME after Dylann Roof shot 9 parishioners

0:22 Cam Newton, dressed as Santa, plays Cam Says during charity event

1:53 Tennessee wildfires damaged more than 100 homes, buildings, say officials

2:16 Video: award-winning high school football offensive linemen recognized Jan. 23

1:55 The first class of Fort Mill School District Hall of Fame inductees honored

1:06 Trump supporters at Fletcher, NC rally