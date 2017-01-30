Piedmont CEO honored among top Charlotte-area young business leaders

Piedmont Medical Center CEO Brad Talbert has been named among the Charlotte Business Journal’s 2017 list of “Top 40 Under 40.”
The annual list honors 40 local professionals under the age of 40 who are “making major strides in their career while leaving a positive impact on their communities.”
Talbert joined PMC last June with more than 15 years of hospital executive leadership experience at hospitals in four different states.
Marsha Powers, CEO of Tenet Healthcare’s Coastal Division, called Talbert “an innovative leader.”
“This recognition is a testament to his dedication to ensuring the delivery of high-quality healthcare that Piedmont Medical Center is known for,” said Powers.
“None of Brad’s colleagues are surprised that he is being recognized as an outstanding young business leader,” said Thornton Kirby, President and CEO, South Carolina Hospital Association. “He brings a combination of energy, drive and positive attitude to everything he does.”
