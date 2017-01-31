Pfizer misses 4Q profit forecasts

1:53 York County voters ask Sen. Lindsey Graham to vote against DeVos, Sessions Pause

1:48 'I am not a monster': Lancaster couple get prison in abuse death of 5-year-old girl

3:19 How shootings and training impact officers involved in them

1:55 The first class of Fort Mill School District Hall of Fame inductees honored

3:46 'He's reloading': 911 call from Emanuel AME after Dylann Roof shot 9 parishioners

0:14 Grateful Dead music played at funeral

2:09 Defendant who shot and killed friend in Rock Hill apologizes in court

2:11 York County Courthouse opens amid Confederate flag controversy

0:22 Cam Newton, dressed as Santa, plays Cam Says during charity event