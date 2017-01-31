Harley-Davidson misses Street 4Q forecasts

Harley-Davidson Inc. (HOG) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $47.2 million.
The Milwaukee-based company said it had profit of 27 cents per share.
The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 12 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 32 cents per share.
The motorcycle maker posted revenue of $933 million in the period, which also missed Street forecasts. Eleven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $985.7 million.
For the year, the company reported profit of $692.2 million, or $3.83 per share. Revenue was reported as $5.27 billion.
Harley-Davidson shares have decreased nearly 1 percent since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has climbed nearly 2 percent. The stock has climbed 49 percent in the last 12 months.
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on HOG at https://www.zacks.com/ap/HOG
