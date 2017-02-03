Honda profit jumps on cost cuts, absence of recall expenses

2:46 Dyslexics are creative, smart and capable, Fort Mill mom says Pause

1:44 Foxy neighbor causes a stir in Lake Wylie

1:53 Tennessee wildfires damaged more than 100 homes, buildings, say officials

2:37 A Dog's Purpose

0:50 Fort Worth police apprehend slithery suspect

3:46 'He's reloading': 911 call from Emanuel AME after Dylann Roof shot 9 parishioners

3:38 Timeline of Dylann Roof's trial from day of Charleston shooting to death penalty

0:37 Alexis Harder of Tega Cay wins Miss Traveler’s Rest

1:16 How to avoid drowsy driving