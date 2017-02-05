Business

February 5, 2017 8:59 AM

Court considers suspension for judge who harassed woman

The Associated Press
ADRIAN, Mich.

The Michigan Supreme Court wants more information as it considers whether to suspend a judge for 60 days for sexually harassing a female employee.

Lenawee County Probate Judge Gregg Iddings' treatment of the woman led to her resignation and a financial settlement with the county. There's no dispute that he made comments suggesting they should have an affair.

Iddings showed her a sexually suggestive YouTube video and said her work outfits were "too sexy." In a letter of recommendation, the judge said she was a good worker and "sexy as hell." That passage was deleted.

A watchdog agency, the Michigan Judicial Tenure Commission, is recommending a 60-day suspension. Iddings says he's remorseful.

In an order Friday, the Supreme Court says it wants reports from the county's investigation and a psychologist who assessed the judge.

Related content

Business

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Why are gas stations out of gas? The Colonial Pipeline Spill explained

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos