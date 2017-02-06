Swedish Bakery in Chicago shutting down after 88 years

Swedish Bakery on Chicago's North Side is closing after 88 years in business.
Dennis Stanton of the bakery in the city's Andersonville neighborhood says the staff is getting older. He says an aging — and dying — customer base also contributed to the decision to close at the end of February. He also tells the Chicago Tribune (http://trib.in/2k1AEAA ) that the bakery was finding it difficult to attract millennials who are "looking for a food experience" to patronize a bakery.
Stanton says news that the bakery is closing has prompted customers to call to stock up on the bakery's famous Andersonville Coffeecake. And even after it closes, he says the bakery will consider selling its recipes, though he's not sure how many people will be interested in buying them.
