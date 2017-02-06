Legislators start work, Nevada's 1st black Speaker elected

1:04 Mother of Northwestern student says son's expulsion for knife in truck is too severe Pause

0:41 Fort Mill High wrestler sets school record

1:16 Lady Gaga flies solo at Super Bowl halftime show

3:46 'He's reloading': 911 call from Emanuel AME after Dylann Roof shot 9 parishioners

1:06 Trump supporters at Fletcher, NC rally

1:08 Changes at NewSpring Church

1:36 Winthrop baseball players 'get more than they expect' at clinic

2:09 Defendant who shot and killed friend in Rock Hill apologizes in court

0:45 Charlotte soccer stadium gets county approval - commissioner explains 'no' vote