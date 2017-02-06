Business

February 6, 2017 6:20 PM

Iowa GOP lawmakers push ahead with education funding bill

The Associated Press
DES MOINES, Iowa

The Iowa Legislature is pushing ahead with its plans to vote on a K-12 education spending bill that school officials say will result in larger classroom sizes and other district-level shortfalls.

A group that included school board members, parents and students gathered at the Capitol Monday in opposition to the legislation, which adds about $40 million to a roughly $3 billion education budget.

The Republican-led House was scheduled to vote on the bill late Monday, and party leaders support it. The GOP-majority Senate voted for the legislation Thursday.

Gov. Terry Branstad proposed spending about $78 million more on K-12 education, a point that Democrats have highlighted amid their opposition to the GOP plan.

Related content

Business

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Why are gas stations out of gas? The Colonial Pipeline Spill explained

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos