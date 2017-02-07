Bank of America testing ‘completely automated’ branches

Bank of America is testing “completely automated” branches, the Charlotte-based company’s latest push into self-service.
Dean Athanasia, co-head of consumer banking, disclosed the plans Tuesday at a financial services forum in Florida.
“We’ve got ... completely automated branches we’re testing,” Athanasia said. “We’ve got three out there.”
Locations for the test branches and additional details were not immediately available.
The test branches follow other moves Bank of America has made to let customers perform more transactions on their own, without the assistance of a banker.
In 2013, for example, the bank unveiled new automated teller machines with video screens that allow real-time video access to a teller. Teller lines have been replaced by those ATMs at some Bank of America locations such as its “Express Center” branches.
