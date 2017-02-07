The Latest: Jury sworn for trial of 6 in Bundy standoff case

1:58 Potential Waterford spec building sale 'a shot in the arm' for Rock Hill Pause

1:48 Paradise resident receives new veteran support from Habitat for Humanity

1:06 Trump supporters at Fletcher, NC rally

3:46 'He's reloading': 911 call from Emanuel AME after Dylann Roof shot 9 parishioners

2:39 Morehead Scholar Kaleb Lyda and mother Kim Lyda

1:08 Changes at NewSpring Church

2:09 Defendant who shot and killed friend in Rock Hill apologizes in court

1:04 File video: Mom pleads to child neglect in Lancaster beating death of daughter, 5

1:53 Tennessee wildfires damaged more than 100 homes, buildings, say officials