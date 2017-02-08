Encouraged by Legal Remedy’s success, breweries vie for options in Rock Hill

At least four different breweries are considering a location in Rock Hill’s Knowledge Park area, said David Lawrence, Knowlege Park development manager David Lawrence.
He said the breweries have been inspired by the success of Legal Remedy Brewing on Oakland Avenue.
The prospects told Lawrence they like the idea of being close to the downtown area.
“These breweries like to congregate,” Lawrence said. “It creates kind of a crawl system, where it’s a ‘Oh, we went to this one last time, let’s go to another one’ kind of thing.’”
The brewpub will celebrate its third anniversary in August. The company has grown in leaps and bounds since taking over the site of the former Williams auto dealership, transforming the grounds into a 16,000-square-foot campus that regularly serves 600 to 700 customers a day.
