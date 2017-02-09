Yuna Kim unveiling Olympic torch in countdown to 2018 Games

1:16 Legal Remedy expands, holds 'Beerthday' celebration in Rock Hill Pause

1:24 Video: Rock Hill headed back to wrestling state championship after Upper State win vs. Fort Mill

0:59 Tombstone set up for former major leaguer gunned down in Lancaster

3:27 Wounded friend recalls Brookside murder-suicide

3:46 'He's reloading': 911 call from Emanuel AME after Dylann Roof shot 9 parishioners

1:06 Trump supporters at Fletcher, NC rally

3:09 Inside peek at the new Clemson Football Operations Facility

1:53 Tennessee wildfires damaged more than 100 homes, buildings, say officials

1:05 File video: Chester County official explains how they found foster homes for 116 dogs rescued from puppy mill