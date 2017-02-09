Texas school district provides inaccurate details of program

Records show that one of the largest school districts in Texas used parent information forms for years that contained inaccurate information about the special education process.
Harris County's Klein Independent School District provided inaccurate forms to parents interested in getting a student evaluated for special education services, such as tutoring, counseling or therapy, the Houston Chronicle (http://bit.ly/2kxdRQ5 ) reported.
The forms said students couldn't be evaluated until their teacher had tried all strategies, which led parents to believe their children had to wait weeks or months for an evaluation.
"Please note that federal guidelines mandate that we must exhaust and document all general education interventions prior to considering Special Education services," the form said.
The newspaper said district officials changed the form after its inquiry but won't notify parents. The district officials have claimed that the mistake was involuntary and didn't harm any students, because it never made parents wait for evaluations. Many educators disagreed with the district.
"We couldn't just jump into referring children for special education," said Andrea Chouhan, who taught special education in Klein for several years.
The newspaper previously reported that schools began denying special education services after the state imposed an 8.5 percent enrollment benchmark in 2004. The Texas Education Agency refuted stories by the Houston Chronicle that found the state quietly restricted special education services in the face of budget cuts. But last year, the U.S. Department of Education ordered the state agency to end the benchmark. The U.S. Department of Education is currently investigating the issue.
